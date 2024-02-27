MD PBM Syed Tariq assumes charge

ISLAMABAD - The government has named Syed Tariq Mehmood Ul Hassan as the Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, according to a spokesperson on Monday. Syed Tariq Mehmood Ul Hassan has already assumed his duties as the newly appointed MD. Upon his arrival at the office, both senior and junior officers of PBM extended a warm welcome to the MD. Subsequently, during a meeting, the MD was briefed by subordinates on ongoing public welfare projects and other official matters. Addressing the gathering, MD Syed Tariq Mehmood Ul Hassan expressed his honour and acknowledged the significant responsibility accompanying his new role. He emphasized that addressing the needs of the destitute in society would be a top priority, considering poverty alleviation and addressing the problems of the needy as major challenges.