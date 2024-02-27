Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister expresses satisfaction over rescue operation in snow-affected areas

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Balochistan Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Monday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by PDMA and the district administrations in the rain and snow-affected areas of the province. In a statement, he said the Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has deployed snow-lifting machinery and rescue teams to clear the road in snow-hit areas of the province. Zubair Jamali added that to avoid any emergency, PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-af­fected areas is going on in Kan Mehtarzai, Ziarat, Khojak and Lak pass areas of the province. He also lauded the efforts of the district administration for taking exemplary steps to handle the situation. Zubair Jamali appreciated the works of the institu­tions and paid tribute to the organisations working there. He said PDMA and district administration of areas concerned would remain alert amid rains and snowfall in different districts of the province.

Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024