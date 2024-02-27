Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates new road at Mazar Bibi Pak Daman

APP
February 27, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Former Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with the provincial cabinet visited Mazar Bibi Pak Daman late Sunday night and inaugurated the new 25-feet wide road linking Mazar Bibi Pak Daman with the Empress Road. The CM inspected the road which links Mazar Bibi Pak Daman direct­ly with the Empress Road and appreciated its high quality construction work. He also inspected the new parking place for the facilitation of pilgrims near the Empress Road. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the pilgrims would be provided a lot of facilitation with the new route going towards Mazar Bibi Pak Daman, adding that the traffic congestion issue would also be resolved in this area. He paid a visit to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman and prayed for prosper­ity, stability, integrity and peace of the country. Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, IG Po­lice, Secretaries of Communication & Works, Au­qaf, Commissioner , CCPO, deputy commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

APP

