Tuesday, February 27, 2024
More than 0.4m children to be administered polio vaccine

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The 7-day polio immunisation campaign in Hyderabad formally started on Monday after the District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaf­far administered drops to children at Government Bhitai Taluka Hospital in Latifabad. The DHO informed the media, on the occa­sion, that 401,000 children would be covered during the drive. He added that 565 mobile teams consisting of 3,424 polio workers under 383 areas in charges and 111 UCMOs were executing the ex­ercise. Dr Jaffar said that 158 fixed and 68 transit points had been set up in the district. According to him, the teams would also give the drops of vitamin A to the children. The DHO appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and to ensure that their children were inoculated. The polio virus was found in January in the environmental sample taken from a drainage pumping station of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Latifabad area.

