Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM third time

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Leader Syed Murad Ali Shah was re-elected as Sindh Chief Minister for consecutive third time during election held here in the provincial Assembly on Monday by securing 112 votes while MQM- Pakistan’s Candidate, Ali Khur­sheedi got only 36 votes.

The provincial as­sembly session started at the scheduled time at about 2.00 pm with Speaker Syed Awais Qa­dir Shah in the chair.

The session started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

On completion of voting and counting process, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah an­nounced the result and declared Syed Murad Ali Shah as Leader of the House.

The speaker also con­gratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah as Sindh Chief Minister for third consecutive term. In the election process for Sindh Chief Minister slot, 9 MPAs of Suni Itehad Council (SIC) and one of the Jamaat-e-Islami ab­stained from voting.

Leaders of Treasury as well as Opposition benches also extend­ed greetings to the newly elected chief minister after announce­ment of the election result.

Newly elected Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, belongs to a political family of Sindh’s Jamshoro district. He was born on November 8, 1962 at Karachi. His father Syed Ab­dullah Shah was also served as Chief Minister of Sindh province from October 21, 1993 to No­vember 6, 1996, during the Pa­kistan Peoples Party’s govern­ment. while addressing Sindh assembly session after being elected as leader of the House third time, Murad said integrity and stability of the country will be top priority of Sindh govern­ment. The operation against da­coits in Kacha area, and action for street crime in cities would be expedited, he said. “We need cooperation from both sides of the House for smooth working of the government,” Shah said.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari is the future of the country and next time, he will be the Prime Minister, Murad Shah hoped.

“I have been chosen for the third time for leading the prov­ince and I have been elected as the member of this House for the fifth time,” he said.

Recalling his early days in politics, Murad Shah said that after his father encourage­ment, the PPP leader Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, during in exile period, encouraged him to take part in the polls.

He recalled the “time” when talks of his arrest were on the rise but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “Murad will be my CM from jail” if he is sent to prison.

“PPP will not play with the se­curity of this country for just a few seats that were taken away from us. Instead, we will fight a legal war for them,” he added. The CM-elect said that there had been big terrorist incidents in the last six months, but the new government will have a special focus on improving peace and security. He said action will be taken to get rid of dacoits in Ka­cha areas of Sindh.

Speaking about Bilawal’s de­termination, Murad recalled the catastrophic floods in Sindh in 2022, saying that PPP chairman had tasked him to prepare a plan to house the displaced people.

“I thought Bilawal is a young politician, he will forget about it, but he asked me right on the next morning about the plan,” he said. He then lauded PPP found­er Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to, saying that if anyone has the credit for making Pakistan a nu­clear state, it was the former premier. He prayed for courage to run the province and the abil­ity to bring all parties and oppo­sition in harmony while dealing with provincial affairs.

Earlier, the election for the province’s chief executive began after half-an-hour delay via an open ballot with those support­ing Murad Ali Shah and Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Khursheedi.

A total of 148 members of the assembly participated in the polling, which saw Murad Ali Shah securing 112 votes to be­come the 25th chief minister of Sindh in the contest against MQM-P Ali Khursheedi, who got only 36 votes.

Following Murad’s election as the Leader of the House, PPP stalwart Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated him and the new speaker and deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, as well as party chairman Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari for leading a success­ful election campaign.