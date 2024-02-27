Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick urged the interna­tional community and human rights organizations to take notice of the rising tendency of custodial rape and using rape as a weapon of war by in­human and brutal Indian forces.

Mushaal, who is also the wife of un­lawfully incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that the bru­tal occupation forces had been using sexual abuse of women in Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a weapon of war for over last seven decades but the interna­tional community and world pow­ers observed criminal silence in this regard. She said that the notorious Indian law enforcers involved in the heinous crimes, were given a license to carry out all inhuman, immoral and unlawful acts to silence the dis­senting voices in the occupied valley.

Mushaal pointed out that the dirty and ugly face of India was exposed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which revealed that India had recorded 275 cases of custodial rape between 2017 and 2022, add­ing that these incidents, documented across various states, involve perpe­trators from law enforcement, armed forces and other custodial facilities, reflecting a misuse of power under the guise of state protection. The SAPM for Human Rights and Women Empowerment recalled that incidents such as the gang rape in Kunan Posh­pora in 1991, the double murder and rape in Shopian and the gang rape of young Asifa Bano are among the most harrowing examples of the nightmare faced by women in Kashmir.