NA session called on 29th after president rejects summary

ISLAMABAD - As President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday sent back the summary of summoning the maiden session of National Assembly without his signatures, the NA Secretariat convened the lower house of parliament’s session on February 29 at 10am.
“The NA session is bound to take place on the 21st day of the general elections under Article 91 of the Constitution,” said a statement issued by the NA Secretariate explaining the requirement of summoning the NA session.
The president could have summoned the session on the 21st day but he did not, the secretariat officials said.
The NA secretariat said the president and speaker’s notification is not required to summon the session on the 21st day of the polling.
Earlier in the day, according to reports, outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has “decided” to convene the inaugural session of the new lower house of parliament on February 29 amid a looming constitutional crisis. The development came moments after President Arif Alvi reportedly rejected a summary to summon the NA session, sources said, in which MNAs-elect will take oath. Alvi believed that the NA was incomplete sans the allocation of all the reserved seats to the political parties.
While the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allocated reserved seats to political parties, it has not awarded reserved quota to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates joined their ranks.
The ECP, however, said that the matter of SIC reserved seats is “pending before the commission”. The PML-N-led alliance, who claimed to have won majority in the February 8 general elections, was of the view that the NA session must be called within 21 days after the elections, what their leadership said as per the Constitution.
Sources said that the decision was made during an emergency meeting headed by NA speaker and attended by the officials of the NA Secretariat and constitutional experts.
There was no constitutional hurdle in summoning the NA session despite the president’s denial, constitutional experts briefed the speaker. The president was bound by the law to convene the NA session within 21 days after the elections, they added. The inaugural session had to be held after 21 days, the Constitution deadline, under any circumstances, the legal experts added. The NA Secretariat also consulted with the ministries of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.