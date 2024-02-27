Navy demonstrates combat readiness during SEA SPARK-2024

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Navy on Monday demonstrated combat readi­ness and war-fighting poten­tial by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B Surface to Air Missile in the North Arabi­an Sea where Commander Pa­kistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Mu­hammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as a Chief Guest. During the firepower demon­stration, Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship successfully hit the aeri­al drone target thereby reaf­firming PN’s war-fighting ca­pability and combat potential. Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN’s Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024, an Inter Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) news release said. The exercise was con­ducted to validate PN’s op­erational plans and assess war preparedness. The Chief Guest commended officers and men for their commit­ment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of Paki­stan Navy to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safe­guard national maritime in­terests at all costs.