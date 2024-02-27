NEPRA approves another Rs7.06/unit hike in tariffs

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday ratified another hike in electricity tariff and allowed power distribution companies (Discos) to charge an additional Rs7.06 per unit from the consumers in March 2024.
The Authority, after incorporating adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs.7.0562/unit in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of January 2024, said a decision issued by Nepra here.
The Nepra decision will burden of the Discos consumers of an approximately Rs66 billion, which include the impact of Rs 56 billion on account of FCA and the remaining due to imposition of 18 per cent General Sales Tax (GST).
In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, on behalf of Ex-Wapda DISCOs (XWDiscos), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during January was Rs7.4824 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs14.6202 per unit, and requested an increase of Rs7.1308 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month of January. The Authority further decided to evaluate the performance of each DISCOs individually after the month of Ramzan, on whether any violation of the Act, Rules, Regulations and license has been committed once the data for nine months of the FY2023-24 i.e. Jul 2023 to Mar 2024 is available. The performance evaluation shall be carried out in terms of sales, losses, recovery, connections, outages etc., and each DISCO shall be held responsible for deviation from the benchmarks set by the Authority. In due course of time, the Authority would also issue certain directives to each DISCO and NTDC, to be placed before their respective BoDs for approval of a viable and workable plan to improve their performance and ensure compliance with the targets! benchmarks set by the Authority.