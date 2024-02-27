NEPRA approves another Rs7.06/unit hike in tariffs

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Au­thority (Nepra) on Mon­day ratified another hike in electricity tariff and allowed power dis­tribution companies (Discos) to charge an additional Rs7.06 per unit from the consum­ers in March 2024.

The Authority, after incorporating adjust­ments, has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform in­crease of Rs.7.0562/unit in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of January 2024, said a decision issued by Nepra here.

The Nepra decision will burden of the Dis­cos consumers of an approximately Rs66 bil­lion, which include the impact of Rs 56 billion on account of FCA and the remaining due to im­position of 18 per cent General Sales Tax (GST).

In a petition submit­ted to National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority, on behalf of Ex-Wapda DISCOs (XWDiscos), the Cen­tral Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that the reference fuel charged from the con­sumers during Janu­ary was Rs7.4824 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs14.6202 per unit, and re­quested an increase of Rs7.1308 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month of January. The Author­ity further decided to evaluate the perfor­mance of each DISCOs individually after the month of Ramzan, on whether any vi­olation of the Act, Rules, Regulations and license has been committed once the data for nine months of the FY2023-24 i.e. Jul 2023 to Mar 2024 is available. The per­formance evaluation shall be carried out in terms of sales, losses, recovery, connec­tions, outages etc., and each DISCO shall be held responsible for deviation from the benchmarks set by the Authority. In due course of time, the Authority would also issue certain directives to each DISCO and NTDC, to be placed before their respective BoDs for approval of a viable and work­able plan to improve their performance and ensure compliance with the targets! benchmarks set by the Authority.