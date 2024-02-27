No compromise on transparency in financial affairs, merit: Maryam Nawaz

There would be compromise on transparency in financial matters, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday as she visited the Civil Secretariat for the first time after assuming the office.

Maryam was chairing a meeting where she received briefing from Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, planning and development chairman as well as finance and health secretaries on the working and plans of different departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said she would neither violate merit nor allow anyone to do so and promised a complete absence of political appointments.

Maryam also listed accountability, transparency, quality work and meeting the deadlines as redlines, saying she had great respect for those who deliver.

Directing to solve the people’s problems on urgent basis and removing the very factors resulting in their existence, Maryam highlighted the importance of and need for swift structural reforms.

Encouraging the bureaucracy to deliver, she said civil servants were part of her team and those performing their duties would be fully supported. Productive suggestions designed to achieve the goal of serving the masses would be welcomed, Maryam added.

The chief minister urged the official concerned to focus on dengue and polio prevention and stressed that the people must have access to quality healthcare. The ongoing people-oriented projects in health and other sectors must continue, she noted.

DON’T BLOCK ROADS

As the chief minister left her Jati Umra residence at 8:15am and reached the Civil Secretariat around 9am, she expressed her anger over stopping regular traffic on roads during her movement, asking the authorities concerned to improve traffic management and ensuring that the people didn’t face any problems.