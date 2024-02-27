Pakistan and Bulgaria need to explore opportunities for collaboration: Envoy

LAHORE - Ambassador of Bulgaria Ire­na Gancheva has said that Pakistan and Bulgaria need to explore opportunities for collaboration as the potential between both the countries is not being utilized. Bulgaria offers collaboration and busi­ness opportunities in various sectors including food pro­cessing, agriculture, IT and new technologies.

She was speaking at the La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Za­far Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. Execu­tive Committee Members Raja Hassan Akhter, Mian Attiq ur Rehman, Ahmed Elahi and Mohammad Tauqeer Malik were present in the meeting.

The ambassador said that the bilateral figures of trade between Pakistan and Bul­garia need to be improved. She said that new trends are also observed in trade between both countries as Bulgaria is exporting wheat and import­ing mainly textile items from Pakistan as this is the case of whole of the European Union.

She also gave in depth infor­mation about Bulgaria which is EU member since 2007. She said that Bulgaria offers favorable taxation system for the investors and with strong traditions, Bulgaria provides access to all EU market with 1.3 billion customers.

The ambassador said that Bulgaria is very good in infor­mation technology, automo­tive, mechanical engineering, electronics, mechatronics and robotics and also pro­vides very low operational costs. Bulgaria is also very strong in manufacturing, plastic and rubber products.

She said that Bulgaria is in top ten fastest internet mobile with world class artificial research. She emphasized on exploring more opportunities to diver­sify trade and partnerships. She said that as member of EU, Bulgaria is also part of GSP Plus arrangements. She said that she will also share the information with Lahore Chamber regard­ing international exhibitions in Bulgaria during this year.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan and Bulgaria enjoy cordial diplomatic, politi­cal and economic relations. Bul­garia has been giving continued support to Pakistan for GSP Plus status which has played a very important role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports to the Euro­pean Union (EU). He said that Bulgaria is an important econo­my. Its strategic location serves as a gateway for Pakistani products to enter the European Union (EU) market. He said that strengthening trade ties with Bulgaria opens up avenues for Pakistani exporters to expand their reach into the EU market.

The LCCI president said it is important to recognize the im­mense opportunities that lie ahead in enhancing trade and economic relations between our two countries. We need to make some concerted efforts to boost the bilateral trade to at least one billion dollars in the near future. Kashif Anwar said that the volume of Bulgar­ia’s total global trade is around 108 Billion dollars whereas Pakistan’s share in it is mere­ly 80 million dollars in it. He said that it does not reflect the actual potential of bilateral trade. Pakistan exports bed-linen, woven fabrics, cotton yarn, tobacco, medical appli­ances and rice etc., to Bulgaria and our imports consist of wheat, worn clothing, tobacco and parts of tractors etc.

He said that there is a con­siderable scope for Bulgaria to enhance its imports of citrus fruits, mangoes, value added textiles, sports goods, leather products, furniture and mar­ble etc. from Pakistan. He said that the potential areas where Pakistan and Bulgaria can en­hance economic cooperation through Joint Ventures (JVs) are Information Technology, Food Processing, Automotive sector, Tourism and Agriculture Tech­nology. There is also tremen­dous potential of cooperation in education sector by developing collaborations between Paki­stani and Bulgarian universi­ties and arranging exchanges of faculty and students. The LCCI President informed the Ambas­sador about the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established by the Government of Pakistan to primarily focus on expediting new investments in five areas including Defence, Agriculture, Minerals, Informa­tion Technology / Telecommu­nication and Energy.