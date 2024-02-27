Pakistan, Bulgaria need to explore opportunities: Envoy

LAHORE - Ambassador of Bulgaria Irena Ganche­va has said that Pakistan and Bulgaria need to explore opportunities for col­laboration as the potential between both countries is not being utilized. Bulgaria offers collaboration and busi­ness opportunities in various sectors including food processing, agricul­ture, IT and new technologies. She was speaking to the business community here at LCCI on Monday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. Executive Committee Members Raja Hassan Akhter, Mian Attiq ur Rehman, Ahmed Elahi and Mohammad Tauqeer Malik were also present. The Ambassador said that the bilateral figures of trade between Paki­stan and Bulgaria need to be improved. She said that new trends are also being observed in trade between both coun­tries as Bulgaria is exporting wheat and importing mainly textile items from Pakistan as this is the case of whole of the European Union. She also gave in depth information about Bul­garia which has been an EU member since 2007. She said that Bulgaria of­fers a favorable taxation system for the investors and with strong traditions, it provides access to all EU markets with 1.3 billion customers. The Ambassa­dor said that Bulgaria is very good in Information Technology, automotive, mechanical engineering, electronics, mechatronics and robotics and also provides very low operational costs. Bulgaria is also very strong in manu­facturing, plastic and rubber products. She said that Bulgaria has top ten fast­est internet mobile with world class artificial research. She emphasized on exploring more opportunities to diver­sify trade and partnerships. She said that as a member of the EU, Bulgaria is also part of GSP Plus arrangements. She said that she will also share the information with the Lahore Chamber regarding international exhibitions in Bulgaria during this year.