ISLAMABAD - Five years have passed since Pakistan Air Force fighter jets completed the operation Swift Rretort against India.

February 27 stands as a tes­tament to Pakistan’s perpetual readiness to defend its sover­eignty against any threat.

On February 27, a dramatic response had shattered the fa­cade of the fake Pulwama inci­dent in the Pakistani airspace.

In 2019, the Modi govern­ment orchestrated the fake Pulwama drama as part of a planned project. India, in the Pulwama region of occupied Kashmir, falsely accused Paki­stan after losing 40 of its sol­diers in a false flag operation.

On February 26, India violated Paki­stan’s airspace in the name of a sur­gical strike, claiming to have thrown bombs near Balakot. However, IAF jets fled, and Indian false claim of destroying a terrorist training camp was debunked. The Indian media fluctuated between reporting fake surgical strikes with varying casual­ty numbers and publishing conversa­tions based on fabricated audio.

Pakistan exposed India’s fake sur­gical strikes to the global media, an­nouncing a response to the attack in the daylight with shooting down two IAF jets. Pakistan’s Air Force swift­ly responded, engaging Indian air­craft during a brief aerial confronta­tion, downing some and capturing a pilot. India, in its confusion, even de­stroyed its own helicopter.

Two Indian planes fell — one in­side Pakistan’s borders, and the oth­er with Wing Commander Abhinan­dan Varthaman captured alive.

In a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale falsely claimed that the airstrike targeted a Jaish-e-Mo­hammed madrasa, attempting to justify India’s global posturing but miserably failed. After being held under custody for two days, Pakistan, under the ges­ture of goodwill, repatriated Abhinan­dan Varthaman back to India.

“TEA IS FANTASTIC “

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistani Air Force made history by thwarting Indian aggression against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Air Force responded with swift and decisive action, down­ing Indian aircraft during a brief ae­rial confrontation. Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured alive in the process. The operation was dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the Paki­stani Air Force.

Under custody, Indian pilot Air­force wing Commander Abhinandan praised the ethical conduct of the Pa­kistani military and acknowledged the hospitality of Pakistani forces.

Pakistan, known for its hospitality, presented Abhinandan with a cup of tea while under captivity.

The viral video of the Indian pi­lot praising Pakistani tea created a buzz on social media with the hashtag #TeaisFantastic trending for 36 hours. Even after five years, discussions about Abhinandan’s tea continue to circulate in Pakistan. As a goodwill gesture, Pa­kistan released Abhinandan under the leadership of the than Prime Minister Imran Khan after approximately 60 hours. It was noted globally that In­dia had to pay the price of a cup of tea for the return of its pilot. The lesson learned from Pakistani tea and the en­counter with Pakistan is something In­dia won’t forget for centuries.

INDIAN MEDIA VS PAKISTANI MEDIA

In the quest to prove the false and fabricated spectacle of Pulwama, In­dian media spread disinformation and false narratives against Pakistan.

Despite numerous efforts, the Indi­an media couldn’t prevent the truth about Pulwama from coming to light.

From the Pulwama drama to the Balakot strike, Indian media re­mained engaged in presenting all sorts of false evidence in support of Indian security establishment.

On the other hand, Pakistani me­dia diligently sought the truth with responsibility, enlightening the world with the facts with reporting and Analysis. Indian media fuelled conflict, propaganda, and insecuri­ty in the region, while Pakistani me­dia consistently conveyed messages of peace. Indian media continued to deceive its people with false satel­lite images, while Pakistani journal­ists traveled to affected areas to un­cover the truth.