ISLAMABAD - Five years have passed since Pakistan Air Force fighter jets completed the operation Swift Rretort against India.
February 27 stands as a testament to Pakistan’s perpetual readiness to defend its sovereignty against any threat.
On February 27, a dramatic response had shattered the facade of the fake Pulwama incident in the Pakistani airspace.
In 2019, the Modi government orchestrated the fake Pulwama drama as part of a planned project. India, in the Pulwama region of occupied Kashmir, falsely accused Pakistan after losing 40 of its soldiers in a false flag operation.
On February 26, India violated Pakistan’s airspace in the name of a surgical strike, claiming to have thrown bombs near Balakot. However, IAF jets fled, and Indian false claim of destroying a terrorist training camp was debunked. The Indian media fluctuated between reporting fake surgical strikes with varying casualty numbers and publishing conversations based on fabricated audio.
Pakistan exposed India’s fake surgical strikes to the global media, announcing a response to the attack in the daylight with shooting down two IAF jets. Pakistan’s Air Force swiftly responded, engaging Indian aircraft during a brief aerial confrontation, downing some and capturing a pilot. India, in its confusion, even destroyed its own helicopter.
Two Indian planes fell — one inside Pakistan’s borders, and the other with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman captured alive.
In a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale falsely claimed that the airstrike targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed madrasa, attempting to justify India’s global posturing but miserably failed. After being held under custody for two days, Pakistan, under the gesture of goodwill, repatriated Abhinandan Varthaman back to India.
“TEA IS FANTASTIC “
On February 27, 2019, the Pakistani Air Force made history by thwarting Indian aggression against Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Air Force responded with swift and decisive action, downing Indian aircraft during a brief aerial confrontation. Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured alive in the process. The operation was dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the Pakistani Air Force.
Under custody, Indian pilot Airforce wing Commander Abhinandan praised the ethical conduct of the Pakistani military and acknowledged the hospitality of Pakistani forces.
Pakistan, known for its hospitality, presented Abhinandan with a cup of tea while under captivity.
The viral video of the Indian pilot praising Pakistani tea created a buzz on social media with the hashtag #TeaisFantastic trending for 36 hours. Even after five years, discussions about Abhinandan’s tea continue to circulate in Pakistan. As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan released Abhinandan under the leadership of the than Prime Minister Imran Khan after approximately 60 hours. It was noted globally that India had to pay the price of a cup of tea for the return of its pilot. The lesson learned from Pakistani tea and the encounter with Pakistan is something India won’t forget for centuries.
INDIAN MEDIA VS PAKISTANI MEDIA
In the quest to prove the false and fabricated spectacle of Pulwama, Indian media spread disinformation and false narratives against Pakistan.
Despite numerous efforts, the Indian media couldn’t prevent the truth about Pulwama from coming to light.
From the Pulwama drama to the Balakot strike, Indian media remained engaged in presenting all sorts of false evidence in support of Indian security establishment.
On the other hand, Pakistani media diligently sought the truth with responsibility, enlightening the world with the facts with reporting and Analysis. Indian media fuelled conflict, propaganda, and insecurity in the region, while Pakistani media consistently conveyed messages of peace. Indian media continued to deceive its people with false satellite images, while Pakistani journalists traveled to affected areas to uncover the truth.