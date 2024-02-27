Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan commemorates 5 years of Swift Retort op against India

Pakistan commemorates 5 years of Swift Retort op against India
MATEEN HAIDER
February 27, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Five years have passed since Pakistan Air Force fighter jets completed the operation Swift Rretort against India. 

February 27 stands as a tes­tament to Pakistan’s perpetual readiness to defend its sover­eignty against any threat.

On February 27, a dramatic response had shattered the fa­cade of the fake Pulwama inci­dent in the Pakistani airspace.

In 2019, the Modi govern­ment orchestrated the fake Pulwama drama as part of a planned project. India, in the Pulwama region of occupied Kashmir, falsely accused Paki­stan after losing 40 of its sol­diers in a false flag operation.

On February 26, India violated Paki­stan’s airspace in the name of a sur­gical strike, claiming to have thrown bombs near Balakot. However, IAF jets fled, and Indian false claim of destroying a terrorist training camp was debunked. The Indian media fluctuated between reporting fake surgical strikes with varying casual­ty numbers and publishing conversa­tions based on fabricated audio.

Affordable Chinese mobile phones silently change Pakistan’s digital landscape

Pakistan exposed India’s fake sur­gical strikes to the global media, an­nouncing a response to the attack in the daylight with shooting down two IAF jets. Pakistan’s Air Force swift­ly responded, engaging Indian air­craft during a brief aerial confronta­tion, downing some and capturing a pilot. India, in its confusion, even de­stroyed its own helicopter.

Two Indian planes fell — one in­side Pakistan’s borders, and the oth­er with Wing Commander Abhinan­dan Varthaman captured alive.

In a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale falsely claimed that the airstrike targeted a Jaish-e-Mo­hammed madrasa, attempting to justify India’s global posturing but miserably failed. After being held under custody for two days, Pakistan, under the ges­ture of goodwill, repatriated Abhinan­dan Varthaman back to India.

An Air Force second to none

“TEA IS FANTASTIC “

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistani Air Force made history by thwarting Indian aggression against Pakistan. 

Pakistan’s Air Force responded with swift and decisive action, down­ing Indian aircraft during a brief ae­rial confrontation. Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured alive in the process. The operation was dubbed “Operation Swift Retort” by the Paki­stani Air Force.

Under custody, Indian pilot Air­force wing Commander Abhinandan praised the ethical conduct of the Pa­kistani military and acknowledged the hospitality of Pakistani forces.

Pakistan, known for its hospitality, presented Abhinandan with a cup of tea while under captivity. 

The viral video of the Indian pi­lot praising Pakistani tea created a buzz on social media with the hashtag #TeaisFantastic trending for 36 hours. Even after five years, discussions about Abhinandan’s tea continue to circulate in Pakistan. As a goodwill gesture, Pa­kistan released Abhinandan under the leadership of the than Prime Minister Imran Khan after approximately 60 hours. It was noted globally that In­dia had to pay the price of a cup of tea for the return of its pilot. The lesson learned from Pakistani tea and the en­counter with Pakistan is something In­dia won’t forget for centuries.

Irrelevant persons’ entry in limits of exam centres banned

INDIAN MEDIA VS PAKISTANI MEDIA

In the quest to prove the false and fabricated spectacle of Pulwama, In­dian media spread disinformation and false narratives against Pakistan. 

Despite numerous efforts, the Indi­an media couldn’t prevent the truth about Pulwama from coming to light.

From the Pulwama drama to the Balakot strike, Indian media re­mained engaged in presenting all sorts of false evidence in support of Indian security establishment. 

On the other hand, Pakistani me­dia diligently sought the truth with responsibility, enlightening the world with the facts with reporting and Analysis. Indian media fuelled conflict, propaganda, and insecuri­ty in the region, while Pakistani me­dia consistently conveyed messages of peace. Indian media continued to deceive its people with false satel­lite images, while Pakistani journal­ists traveled to affected areas to un­cover the truth.

SCCI chief urges govt to allot land for ‘adda’ for goods transporters

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024