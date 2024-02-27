Pakistan, UAE sign MoU for promotion of date palm cultivation

ABU DHABI - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding here aimed at boosting agricultural innovation and research re­lated to the development and promotion of various aspects of date palm cultivation and the allied industry.

Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and General Secretary of Khal­ifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid Prof. signed the document. The sign­ing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, ac­cording to Pakistan’s embassy in UAE.

The MoU will help in promoting coopera­tion and sharing of expertise between the two sides. It will also provide an opportunity for Pakistani farmers to increase the cultiva­tion of date palm including through innova­tive ideas. Being one of the pioneers, the UAE will provide technological support to Paki­stan to increase date palm cultivation as Pak­istan’s rich topography presents immense potential in this sector. Under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festi­val 2024 will also be organized. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a fraternal relationship and are engaged in a range of mutually beneficial collaborative projects including in the realm of political, economic, agricultural, cultural, energy, and defence cooperation.