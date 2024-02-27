The Six-Day War of 1967, a defining conflict in the Middle East, reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the region. Fought between Isra­el and the Arab states of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, the war erupted over longstanding tensions and territo­rial disputes. In a stunning display of military prow­ess, Israel swiftly defeated its adversaries, capturing the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. The war redrew borders, deepened regional animosities, and left a lasting im­pact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Its ramifica­tions continue to reverberate, influencing diplomat­ic efforts and fuelling tensions in the volatile region.