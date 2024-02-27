Phulgran Police cracks murder case, arrests accused

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Phulgran police station successfully unravelled the mystery surrounding a murder case. On Monday, a police spokesperson announced the arrest of Ali Khan, the prime suspect, along with the recovery of the murder weapon from his possession. The investigation began after the Phulgran police received an application on February 20 from a citizen residing on Member Road Phulgran. The applicant reported that Ali Khan had shot and killed his son, Ibrahim Khan, using a 30 bore pistol. Subsequently, an FIR (Number 46/24) was registered under section 302 of PPC against the accused, initiating a thorough inquiry.