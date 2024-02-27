Phulgran Police cracks murder case, arrests accused

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Phulgran police station successfully unravelled the mystery surrounding a murder case. On Monday, a police spokesperson announced the arrest of Ali Khan, the prime suspect, along with the recovery of the murder weapon from his possession. The investigation be­gan after the Phulgran police received an application on February 20 from a citizen residing on Member Road Phulgran. The applicant reported that Ali Khan had shot and killed his son, Ibrahim Khan, using a 30 bore pistol. Subsequently, an FIR (Number 46/24) was registered under section 302 of PPC against the accused, initiating a thorough inquiry.