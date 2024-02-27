Tuesday, February 27, 2024
PML-N prefers nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha


Agencies
February 27, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that Maryam Nawaz’s first speech as Chief Minister reflects the PML-N philosophy of putting the coun­try’s progress first over politics of hatred and retri­bution. Talking to a private news station, he stated that PML-N does not believe in hatred and revenge politics as Maryam Nawaz spoke of forgiveness and delivery, whereas our leadership was targeted for political revenge during PTI’s tenure. Replying to a query related to reserve seats, Ranjha said that mat­ter of these seats was delayed in Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) due to some technicalities.

Agencies

