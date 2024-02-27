Tuesday, February 27, 2024
PML-N senator demands CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation
Web Desk
2:19 PM | February 27, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Saadia Abbasi on Tuesday asked Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down from his office over ‘rigged’ elections.

Neither the 2018 general election nor February 8 polls were ‘transparent’, Saadia Abbasi, the PML-N senator said while addressing the floor of the upper house of the Parliament.

The lawmaker demanded the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja over his ‘failure’ to hold transparent elections.

Saadia Abbasi questioned why Yasmeen Rashid and Sanam Javed could not be released from jail if the release of Khadija Shah was possible.

She demanded the release of the incarcerated women of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also demanded a production order for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded ‘immediate resignation’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for ‘failing’ to hold general elections 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner.

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

“Incumbent CEC [Sikandar Sultan Raja] has now become a controversial personality as he failed to stop rigging in elections; PTI demands CEC Raja to resign immediately,” Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists after meeting party’s founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

