Police launches Central Complaint Cell

ISLAMABAD - Following ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s directive, Islamabad Capital Police inaugurated a Central Complaint Cell dedicated to registering and addressing citizens’ grievances, as confirmed by a public relations officer on Monday. The innovative approach extends to handling complaints, applications, and related cases. The centralized system ensures swift action, recording all requests at any level or office under the number 1715 for efficient processing. To prevent time wastage, identical requests from different offices will face legal consequences. This initiative aims to boost efficiency by consolidating all complaints and reducing unnecessary demands on police time. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicions or emergencies via their local police stations, the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or the “ICT-15” app.