PRCS organises blood donation camp at US Embassy

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety (PRCS) successfully orga­nized a blood donation camp at the United States Embassy. The camp was efficiently man­aged by the Regional Blood Donors Center of the PRCS, where 116 individuals self­lessly participated, extending their arms to donate blood. Notably, there was a signifi­cant presence of the medical unit from the US Embassy.

It is worth mentioning that the PRCS conducts blood do­nation camps at the US Em­bassy twice a year. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, shed light on the low rate of blood donations in the country and commended the cooperation extended by the US Embassy. The awareness campaign regarding blood do­nations continues throughout the year under the auspices of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.