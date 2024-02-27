PRCS organises blood donation camp at US Embassy

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) successfully organized a blood donation camp at the United States Embassy. The camp was efficiently managed by the Regional Blood Donors Center of the PRCS, where 116 individuals selflessly participated, extending their arms to donate blood. Notably, there was a significant presence of the medical unit from the US Embassy.
It is worth mentioning that the PRCS conducts blood donation camps at the US Embassy twice a year. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, shed light on the low rate of blood donations in the country and commended the cooperation extended by the US Embassy. The awareness campaign regarding blood donations continues throughout the year under the auspices of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.