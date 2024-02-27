President Arif Alvi following Ziaul Haq: PPP

PPP says president violating constitution | Politicians from Balochistan back PPP.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yester­day said that President Arif Alvi was following former president Ziaul Haq and violating the constitution.

Secretary Information PPP Par­liamentarians Shazia Marri said the delay in convening the session of the newly elected assembly by the Presi­dent was an illegal use of President Alvi’s discretion. “It is imperative for the President to immediately sum­mon a session of the National As­sembly on the summary of the Prime Minister so that the National Assem­bly can become active,” she said.

Shazia Marri said the President should uphold the constitution in­stead of demonstrating loyalty to an individual. She said this was the same President who in the past dissolved the National Assembly in an unconsti­tutional manner. “President Alvi’s ev­ery unconstitutional act and misuse of authority will remain a part of history. The President is bound to convene the session of the National Assembly upon the completion of the National Assembly elections,” she said.

Marri said the President should ei­ther act on the constitution or resign from the presidency. “In fact Ziaul Haq had floated the idea of conven­ing a session until 30 days after the election, which the democratic gov­ernment had revived after the eigh­teenth constitutional amendment,” she added. Meanwhile, Secretary General of PPP Parliamentarians, Syed Nayar Bukhari said that those wishing for instability and failure are unsuccessful, as a strong and stable country and democratic sys­tem are succeeding in their mission. “Elements of non-democratic think­ing are unable to digest the fruits of the parliamentary democratic sys­tem. The establishment of govern­ments by the people, for the people, is becoming a reality for the com­mon people,” he said.

Bukhari said the lawmakers will elect Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Min­ister and after the election of the new President of the country, the new parliament will be completed. “The President’s House will be the pinnacle of upholding the constitu­tion and the dignity of parliament. The newly elected representatives of the democratic government will take practical steps to alleviate the prob­lems and challenges faced by the public,” he maintained. Bukhari add­ed that the reluctance to accept the summary of convening the National Assembly session by President Alvi was a dangerous thought of an indi­vidual. “The delay in the session of the parliament, consisting of elected representatives of the people, is a re­flection of anti-constitutional think­ing,” he said. Separately, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman emphatically denied any truth to the rumours regarding the appointment of governors by the PPP.

“There is no truth to the rumours circulating on various media forums regarding the appointment of Gov­ernors by the PPP,” she said. The Senator assured the public that the process of shortlisting and finaliz­ing candidates for the crucial role of Governors in provinces will be con­ducted under the direct oversight of PPP President Asif Ali Zardari once he assumes the presidency.

Also yesterday, newly elected member Balochistan Assembly from Awami National Party, Zamarud Khan and Senators Dawood Khan and Nawabzada Umar Farooq from Balochistan called on the former President Asif Ali Zardari here.

They announced their support for President Asif Ali Zardari in the Senate and Presidential elections. Zamarud Khan also announced to support the PPP in forming the gov­ernment in Balochistan. The ANP also announced to play a more dy­namic role in government formation in Balochistan. Ali Madad Jattak and Mir Ali Hasan Brohi were also pres­ent on this occasion.