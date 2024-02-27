Procedures underway for appointment of VCs: HEC chief

PESHAWAR - Chairman Higher Edu­cation Commission, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, has said that there are around 70 public sector universities in the country requiring the appointments of VCs, and that necessary pro­cedures for appointment of vice-chancellors have already been carried out for most of them.

Talking to The Nation, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that the Election Com­mission had suspended the appointments of the vice-chancellors in the caretaker set-up but the HEC got the permission for it.

“I got permission from the Election Commission of Pakistan for appoint­ments of the VCs and the provinces of Sindh, Ba­lochistan and KP have even carried out the nec­essary procedures,” he added.

However, he said that HEC is a facilitating or­ganisation and the com­mittees and provincial governments in the prov­inces have to handle the appointments themselves.

It merits a mention here that delay in the ap­pointment of vice-chan­cellors for public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been a topic of discussions in academic circles for a long time.

The president of Feder­ation of All Pakistan Uni­versities Academic Staff Association (FAPUA­SA), Prof Dr Akhtiar Ali Ghumro, told journalists recently that the delay in the appointments has been impacting the oper­ations of the higher edu­cation institutions.

“It has led to a stag­nation of vital admin­istrative and academic matters within the uni­versities, which is not only detrimental to the universities’ functioning but it also undermines the overall educational landscape in the region,” he added.

Speaking to this corre­spondent, FAPUASA gen­eral secretary for Khyber Pakhtukhwa Dr Zaffar Hayat said that a search committee, which was supposed to finalise se­lection of VCs had al­ready finalised their pro­cedures and that those decisions should have been implemented, in­stead of delaying the pro­cess further.

“If this search commit­tee tenure ends, it means another committee would have to be formed. Thus this will lead to fur­ther delay in the appoint­ments of the vice-chan­cellors,” he added.

However, Dr Mukhtar said that with the new government, new com­mittees might be formed in various provinces to appoint the VCs.

Dr Mukhtar added that merit would have to be followed in the appoint­ments at the seats of learning.