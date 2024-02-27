Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI - Newly elected Sindh Chief Min­ister (CM) Sayed Murad Ali Shah belongs to a political family of Sindh’s Jamshoro district. He was born on November 8, 1962 at Karachi. His father Syed Abdullah Shah was also served as chief minister of Sindh province from October 21, 1993 to November 6, 1996, during the Pakistan People’s Party’s government. Shah, how­ever, unlike many political families, concentrated on his studies and professional life before enter­ing politics in 2002. Murad Ali Shah completed his matriculation from Saint Patrick’s High School Karachi and intermediate from DJ Sindh Govern­ment Science College. He did his BE in Civil Tech­nology from the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi in 1986. He moved to the United States for higher studies and gained an MSc in civil/structural engineering from Stanford University of California. He did his MSc in eco­nomic systems from the same university in 1993 before returning to Pakistan. Shah joined the Wa­ter and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), as a junior engineer in 1998 and then moved to the Port Qasim Authority as an executive engineer. He was the provincial minister for irrigation and finance in the government of Syed Qaim Ali Shah before he was elevated to the chief minister’s of­fice. Shah, who was elected from PS-80 Jamshoro in July 25 general elections, where he was previ­ously elected as chief minister of Sindh on July 29, 2016 when the veteran politician Syed Qaim Ali Shah resigned. Murad Ali Shah also second time elected as CM Sindh after PPP emerged as a larg­est party in the Sindh Assembly in 2018 elections by securing 97 votes out of 158 vote cast in the election for CM slot.