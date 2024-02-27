PSL 9: Babar, Arif shine as Peshawar Zalmi edge Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi clinched a thrilling eight-run victory against Islamabad United, courtesy of Babar Azam's stunning century and Arif Yaqoob's remarkable five-wicket haul in the electrifying 13th match of the HBL PSL 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Babar Azam, with his rapid 111 not out off 63 balls, set the stage for Zalmi's imposing total of 201/5. His innings, adorned with 14 boundaries and two sixes, was a masterclass in batting under pressure. Babar’s partnership with Saim Ayub, who contributed a quickfire 38, laid a solid foundation for their team.

Islamabad United, faced with a daunting target of 202 runs, showcased resilience with Azam Khan and Colin Munro at the helm. Their 108-run partnership was a testament to their fighting spirit, with Khan's explosive 75 off 30 balls and Munro's steady 71 lighting up the chase. However, their efforts were not enough to cross the finish line, as United ended their innings at 193/9.

The turning point of the match came from Peshawar Zalmi's spinner, Arif Yaqoob, who delivered a game-changing performance by taking five wickets for 27 runs. His spell, especially the penultimate over that saw three crucial wickets fall, swung the momentum back in Zalmi's favor and sealed the victory.

Both teams displayed exceptional talent and determination, but it was the strategic brilliance of Babar Azam and the bowling finesse of Arif Yaqoob that ultimately guided Peshawar Zalmi to triumph. As the PSL continues to unfold, fans are treated to high-quality cricket, with each match contributing to the growing legacy of this celebrated league.

The Pakistan Super League 9 action continues with the first-victory-seeking Lahore Qalandars set to face off against the table-toppers Multan Sultans tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7:00 PM.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PESHAWAR ZALMI 201/5 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 111*, Saim Ayub 38; Shadab Khan 2-28) beat ISLAMABAD UNITED 193/9 in 20 overs (Azam Khan 75, Colin Munro 71; Arif Yaqoob 5-27) by 8 runs.