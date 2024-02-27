Tuesday, February 27, 2024
PSX stays bullish
February 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The 100-index of PSX continued with bull­ish trend on Monday, gaining 490.11 points, a positive change of 0.78 percent, closing at 63,305.93 points against 62,815.82 points previous trading day. A total of 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs 16.491 billion were traded during day as compared to 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs16.011 billion last day. Some 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

