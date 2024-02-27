Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI gives nationwide protest call against poll 'rigging' on March 2

PTI gives nationwide protest call against poll 'rigging' on March 2
Web Desk
7:29 PM | February 27, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday gave a call for a countrywide protest on March 2 against the alleged rigging in the general elections 2024, saying that other political parties will also join them.


In a press conference after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, Secretary General Omar Ayub, who is also the party's candidate for the prime minister's slot, lamented "large scale" rigging in the polls.

He said PTI would stage countrywide protests against the "rigging" in polls alongside other political parties. 

"Our seats were stolen with just a stroke of pen. The people gave the mandate to the former PTI chairman. Nation's mandate and our seats have been attacked," Ayub said.


He said that the successful PTI-backed candidate had the Form-45s. Ayub added that party leaders met the PTI founder, who is incarcerated at the prison, and he is "confident" of the party's stance.

He said that the party would protest in courts and assemblies. "Ours is the fight of truth," he added.

Assemblies to be formed on 29th; presidential polls mandatory 30 days after elections: ECP

The PTI leader further stated that the party has nominated Amir Dogar and Junaid Khan for the post of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker. 

Separately, Speaking to media outside Adiala jail, PTI's central leader Sher Afzal Marwat also said that party founder Imran directed to stage protests across the country on Saturday (March 2).

He said that the meeting with the former prime minister involved discussions on the internal matters of the party. Marwat further stated that PTI's elected members will go to the assembly to take oath on February 29.

Moreover, he said that Khan would write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per the party's narrative.

Pakistan staged the biggest election of its history earlier this month, which was extraordinary in various aspects. However, the outcome of the polls did not turn out to be as expected by the political actors as none of them got a simple majority.


The Imran-founded PTI dominated the polls results with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections, but still disapproved of the polls results.

Lionel Messi hits 500m followers on Instagram — 2nd only to Cristiano Ronaldo

Maintaining its stance of having the majority, the PTI also alleges that the polls were "not free and fair" and plans to stage countrywide peaceful protests against the alleged rigging.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the second and third largest parties in the polls in terms of numbers — have decided to form the government in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024