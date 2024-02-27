Punjab govt hands over two HPCs to PCB

LAHORE - The Punjab government has officially transferred control of two High-Performance Centres (HPCs) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The state-of-the-art facilities, situated in Sialkot and Faisalabad, are set to play a crucial role in enriching the cricket infrastructure across these cities. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was ceremoniously signed at the National Hockey Stadium, sealing the partnership. The MoU signing featured prominent figures, including Dr Asif Tufail, DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, and Salman Naseer, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, among other distinguished guests. “The establishment of these High-Performance Centres in Sialkot and Faisalabad represents a landmark achievement in our quest to discover and polish cricketing talent across the nation,” said the PCB COO. “This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing young cricketers and providing them with top-tier facilities to hone their skills.” Constructed on 55 kanals with a budget of Rs 1141 million, the Sialkot High Performance Cricket Centre, alongside its Faisalabad counterpart – built on 17.86 kanals at a cost of Rs 1065 million – boasts modern amenities. These include a bowling and batting hall with a synthetic floor, a training hall, a swimming pool, a dining room, and practice pitches, among others. The completion of both centres within a span of two and a half years marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of the country’s cricketing infrastructure.