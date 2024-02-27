Punjab govt hands over two HPCs to PCB

LAHORE - The Punjab government has officially transferred control of two High-Performance Centres (HPCs) to the Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB). The state-of-the-art facili­ties, situated in Sialkot and Faisalabad, are set to play a crucial role in enriching the cricket infrastructure across these cities. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was ceremoniously signed at the National Hockey Stadium, sealing the partnership. The MoU signing featured promi­nent figures, including Dr Asif Tufail, DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, and Salman Naseer, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, among other distinguished guests. “The establishment of these High-Performance Centres in Sialkot and Faisalabad rep­resents a landmark achieve­ment in our quest to discover and polish cricketing talent across the nation,” said the PCB COO. “This initiative un­derscores our commitment to nurturing young cricket­ers and providing them with top-tier facilities to hone their skills.” Constructed on 55 kanals with a budget of Rs 1141 million, the Sialkot High Performance Cricket Centre, alongside its Fais­alabad counterpart – built on 17.86 kanals at a cost of Rs 1065 million – boasts mod­ern amenities. These include a bowling and batting hall with a synthetic floor, a train­ing hall, a swimming pool, a dining room, and practice pitches, among others. The completion of both centres within a span of two and a half years marks a significant milestone in the enhance­ment of the country’s crick­eting infrastructure.