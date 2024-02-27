Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Lagharito SHC notified

Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh, Law, Parliamen­tary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Sindh government has ordered for repatriation of District & Sessions Judge Sultan Ali Laghari from his present position as Presiding Of­ficer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Mirpurkhas to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect. District & Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan is repatriated from his present position as Chairman, Appellate Tribu­nal, Local Councils, Karachi to the High Court of Sindh, with immediate effect, said a statement.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

