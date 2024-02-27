Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The ru­pee on Monday gained 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.36. However, accord­ing to the Forex Associa­tion of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs 279.4 and Rs 282.3, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 23 paisas to close at Rs 302.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.54, accord­ing to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs185, whereas a decrease of 08 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.87 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.95. The ex­change rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 76.01 and Rs 74.44 respectively.