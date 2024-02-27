SAU hosts consultative workshop on Citizens’ Budgeting

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture Uni­versity (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the provincial finance depart­ment, hosted a consulta­tive workshop on “Citizens’ Budgeting for the fiscal year 2024-25”.

The workshop aimed to provide stakeholders with insights into budget utilisa­tion and its significance. The programme was chaired by the Vice Chancellor SAU, Dr Fateh Mari.

According to the univer­sity spokesman, Additional Secretary Finance Depart­ment Muhammad Afzal Channa briefed attendees on the Citizen Budget, fi­nancial reforms and the role of the Sindh govern­ment and finance depart­ment in development.

He emphasised the in­corporation of suggestions from various perspectives over the past two years to enhance budget reform ef­forts. Addressing the par­ticipants, Vice Chancellor Dr Mari underscored the importance of transparency and public participation in budget allocation, stress­ing that these practices not only enhance budget uti­lization but also boost the province’s confidence in na­tional and global economic development.

Dr Habib Magsi, Chair­man of the Department of Economics at SAU provided insights into the work­shop’s agenda. A significant number of participants from Sindh Agriculture University, agricultural re­search and civil society en­gaged in discussions during the workshop. The event was attended by social ac­tivist Zahida Detho, Dr Velo Soothar, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Aslam Memon, Dr Ahmed Nawaz Ahmed Tunio, Dr Hakimza­di and others.