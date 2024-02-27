SAU hosts consultative workshop on Citizens’ Budgeting

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the provincial finance department, hosted a consultative workshop on “Citizens’ Budgeting for the fiscal year 2024-25”.
The workshop aimed to provide stakeholders with insights into budget utilisation and its significance. The programme was chaired by the Vice Chancellor SAU, Dr Fateh Mari.
According to the university spokesman, Additional Secretary Finance Department Muhammad Afzal Channa briefed attendees on the Citizen Budget, financial reforms and the role of the Sindh government and finance department in development.
He emphasised the incorporation of suggestions from various perspectives over the past two years to enhance budget reform efforts. Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr Mari underscored the importance of transparency and public participation in budget allocation, stressing that these practices not only enhance budget utilization but also boost the province’s confidence in national and global economic development.
Dr Habib Magsi, Chairman of the Department of Economics at SAU provided insights into the workshop’s agenda. A significant number of participants from Sindh Agriculture University, agricultural research and civil society engaged in discussions during the workshop. The event was attended by social activist Zahida Detho, Dr Velo Soothar, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Aslam Memon, Dr Ahmed Nawaz Ahmed Tunio, Dr Hakimzadi and others.