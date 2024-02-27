SC seeks scholars’ input on granting bail to Mubarak Sani

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday sought the help of reli­gious institutions in granting bail to Mubarak Ahmed Sani, and directed the SC office to send the copy of its order dated February 6 to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and others for their opinion.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mu­sarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saa­dat conducted hearing of the Punjab government petition.

Among others to whom the Court directed to send its order’s copy in­clude Jamia Naeemia, Karachi, Jami­at Ahle Hadith, Lahore, Jamia Tul Muntazar, Lahore, Quran Academy, Karachi. The Chief Justice said that anybody else who wanted to give opinion on the instant matter can do so by filing the written submission.

During the hearing, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, the representatives of Jamia­tul Islam, and Ahle Hadith appeared before the bench. The Punjab govern­ment in its review petition had said that certain words of Article 20 of the Constitution were not mentioned, that is ‘subject to law, public order and morality’ in the court order.

A two-member bench of the Su­preme Court on the appeal of Mubarak Ahmed Sani vs State on February 6 declared that even if the allegations in the FIR of the case are accepted in letter and spirit then these provisions (mentioned in FIR) are not applied on the accused.

Advocate Shaukat Siddiqui in­formed the bench that the JI has filed an application to implead in the case. He said that the order 06-02-24 contains reference of Quran, interpretation of the constitutional provisions and criminal law on the subject, therefore, effect and scope of the order travelled beyond the parties to the list.