SCCI chief urges govt to allot land for ‘adda’ for goods transporters

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq on Monday demanded of the provincial government to allot 500 kanal land for setting up of a dedicated adda for goods transporters in the provincial capital.
He also urged the federal government to ensure equal enforcement of axle load policy across the country. The SCCI chief announced the formation of the Goods Forwarding Standing Committee at chamber level. Fuad Ishaq was speaking in a lunch hosted in his honour by Peshawar Goods Carrier Association (PGCA). The event was attended by SCCI vice president Sanaullah, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Ex vice president Shuja Muhammad, executive members of the chamber, chamber Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, Peshawar Goods Carrier Association Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad, Patron-in-chief Haji Sanaullah, president Hussain Khan, GS Aizaz Shahid, Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar president Wahid Awan, and business community attached with goods transport. Reaffirming his commitment to resolve the goods transporters’ issues, Fuad Ishaq said that goods transport is an important sector throughout the world, and without it, the wheel of economy cannot be run smoothly. He added goods transporters have played a vital role in the economic development of the country, and assured that chamber will proactively take the issues facing goods transporters up with relevant authorities at central and provincial level aimed to resolve it amicably.
The SCCI chief also called for the equal enforcement of axle load policy across the country, and stressed the need for establishment of a dedicated training school for goods transporters. Similarly, he emphasised full adherence with traffic rules to prevent road accidents and save precious human lives. “Today the issues raised by PGCA in the event, would be taken up with FBR, NHA, police, TMA, PTAs and other relevant departments in an efficient manner,” Ishaq assured. Earlier, office-bearers of the goods association also spoke and highlighted the issues of goods transporters and announced future course of action, and objectives of the PGCA. They pointed out issues the goods transporters mostly relating to FBR, Customs, and NHA, police, TMA, PTAs and other relevant authorities.