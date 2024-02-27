SCCI chief urges govt to allot land for ‘adda’ for goods transporters

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq on Monday demanded of the pro­vincial government to allot 500 kanal land for setting up of a dedi­cated adda for goods transporters in the provincial capital.

He also urged the federal govern­ment to ensure equal enforcement of axle load policy across the coun­try. The SCCI chief announced the formation of the Goods Forward­ing Standing Committee at cham­ber level. Fuad Ishaq was speaking in a lunch hosted in his honour by Peshawar Goods Carrier Associa­tion (PGCA). The event was attend­ed by SCCI vice president Sanaullah, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Ex vice president Shuja Mu­hammad, executive members of the chamber, chamber Secretary Gen­eral Sajjad Aziz, Peshawar Goods Carrier Association Chairman Ift­ikhar Ahmad, Patron-in-chief Haji Sanaullah, president Hussain Khan, GS Aizaz Shahid, Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Pe­shawar president Wahid Awan, and business community attached with goods transport. Reaffirming his commitment to resolve the goods transporters’ issues, Fuad Ish­aq said that goods transport is an important sector throughout the world, and without it, the wheel of economy cannot be run smoothly. He added goods transporters have played a vital role in the econom­ic development of the country, and assured that chamber will proac­tively take the issues facing goods transporters up with relevant au­thorities at central and provincial level aimed to resolve it amicably.

The SCCI chief also called for the equal enforcement of axle load policy across the country, and stressed the need for establish­ment of a dedicated training school for goods transporters. Similarly, he emphasised full adherence with traffic rules to prevent road acci­dents and save precious human lives. “Today the issues raised by PGCA in the event, would be tak­en up with FBR, NHA, police, TMA, PTAs and other relevant depart­ments in an efficient manner,” Ish­aq assured. Earlier, office-bearers of the goods association also spoke and highlighted the issues of goods transporters and announced fu­ture course of action, and objec­tives of the PGCA. They pointed out issues the goods transporters mostly relating to FBR, Customs, and NHA, police, TMA, PTAs and other relevant authorities.