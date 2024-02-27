Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Schools closure notified due to Balochistan Assembly session
Web Desk
10:39 PM | February 27, 2024
The district administration in Quetta has announced the closure of schools for Wednesday, citing the session of the Balochistan Assembly.

A notification from the Deputy Commissioner’s office has been issued regarding this decision. The Balochistan Assembly is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, February 28, for the swearing-in of newly elected MPAs.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has officially summoned the assembly meeting through a notification. 

The session of the Balochistan Assembly is slated to begin at 3 pm on February 28, with the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members to be presided over by Speaker Jan Jamali. It is worth noting that after the elections, the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party alongside the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan.

