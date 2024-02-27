Shab-e-Barat observed in Mirpurkhas with reverence

MIRPURKHAS - The Muslim community in Mirpurkhas celebrated Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness and salvation, with religious fervour and devotion on Monday. Accord­ing to details, the night was marked by special prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran and distribution of sweets and charity among the poor and needy. One of the high­lights of the night was the Dastar Bandi ceremony held at Madina Masjid in Shahi Bazar, where 30 chil­dren who completed their religious education were honoured with turbans and certificates. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of people including promi­nent religious scholars, trad­ers, and social workers who praised the achievements of the children and urged them to follow the teachings of Islam in their lives. The cer­emony was also addressed by Hazrat Maulana Mufti Ab­dul Bari, Maulana Tariqat-e-Islam, and Maulana Hazrat Shah Muhammad Ishaq, who shed light on the significance and virtues of Shab-e-Barat. Another major gathering of Shab-e-Barat was organised by Dawat-e-Islami at Colony Ground, where thousands of people participated in the prayers and listened to the sermon of Ameer Ahl-e-Sun­nah Maulana Muhammad Il­yas Attar Qadri. He said that Shab-e-Barat is a night of great blessings, when Allah Almighty forgives the sins of His servants, frees them from the fire of hell, and ac­cepts their supplications. He also urged the people to pray for the peace and pros­perity of the country, the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the liberation of Kash­mir and Palestine. In addi­tion, six Nawafals were held in the mosques managed by Dawat-e-Islami across the district where the faithful sought Allah’s forgiveness and protection from the evils of the world and the hereafter.