PESHAWAR - Justice Atiq Shah of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday ousted PTI lead­ers, Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan for conversation with law­yers inside the courtroom.

Justice Atiq while showing re­sentment over conversations be­tween the lawyers and PTI leaders directed the both to go out of the courtroom. Justice Atiq told Shah­ram and Atif that they would be called in once their case hearing was started. Following the order both Shahram and Atif apologised and went out of the courtroom.