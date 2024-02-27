Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Sharjeel for burying hatred of past, stressing need to work together

Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that a demo­cratic process had complet­ed today after the elections to Sindh Chief Minister slot. Talking to media at the premises of Sindh Assem­bly, he said that there was a need to move forward with all stakeholders together. Memon said that they had contacted everyone, adding that they would not let the country be put at risk by any party. He further said that all had to adopt a new thinking and bury the ha­tred of the past.

