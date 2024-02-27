SHC issues arrest warrants of four accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of four ac­cused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case.

The high court hearing appeals against acquittal of police officers in Murtaza Bhutto murder case.

Four murder accused Ghulam Mustafa, Gulzar Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed and Asghar Memon were ab­sent in the case hearing. The court also rejected the plea of a former police of­ficer Wajid Durrani seeking exemption from the court hearing.

A brother of former po­lice chief of Karachi, late Shahid Hayat, approached the court for pursuing the appeal. The court granted request of Shahid Hayat’s brother.

The lawyers informed the court that four police offi­cers nominated as accused in the case have expired. Lawyers told the court that Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Agha Muhammad Jameel and Masood Sharif have died.

The bench directed con­cerned SHOs to verify the matter and produce its re­port in court.

Justice Naimatullah Phul­poto said that the court in­tends to tackle the appeal, which has been pending since year 2010.

The bench summoned further details of the case till April 22. Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s servant Noor Mu­hammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the ac­cused in the high-profile murder case.