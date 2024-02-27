Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed midair celebration takes fans by surprise

9:20 PM | February 27, 2024
Newly-wed couple, cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Sana Javed, have been the talk of the town since their marriage last month.

In a video that went viral on social media, the celebrity couple can be seen celebrating their marriage by cutting a cake on a plane.

They were reportedly travelling on a national airline where the duo was presented with two cakes.

Malik, who is playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 edition, cut the cake to celebrate his third marriage with the renowned actress.

The midair celebration left social media users surprised, with fans heaping praise on the couple.  

The couple's marriage announcement in January left fans and followers surprised over their unexpected union.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.

FBISE Islamabad announces Matric exam date for class 9,10

"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote.

People were initially left stunned thinking that the couple was featured in a shoot, however, Sana changed her Instagram bio to "Sana Shoaib Malik".
 

