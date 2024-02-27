Sindh governor visits exhibition, cattle show at Expo Centre

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that agriculture livestock, dairy and fisheries are pivotal for the economy of Paki­stan and as such the 3rd exhibition of these sectors will ensure promotion of the same.

This he said while visit­ing 3rd Dairy Agriculture Livestock, and Fisheries Association (DALFA) ex­hibition and cattle show here at Expo Centre Kara­chi, according to a handout on Monday.

Managing Director Ba­dar Expo Solutions Zuhair Naseer and President DAL­FA Haris Mithan were also present on the occasion.

He said that all these sec­tors play an essential role for persons engaged and their livelihood depends upon it. “Assembling of all stakeholders at this exhi­bition would help grow their business immensely,” he added.

The governor lauded the increase in exports of meat from Pakistan and said that it would bring much needed foreign exchange to the country. “As I have been informed that foreign companies have shown great interest in importing meat from Pakistan and their delegates have visit­ed this exhibition to place their orders,” he said

He further said that de­spite being an agriculture country, it was unfortunate that Pakistan has to import essential commodities. “We have great potential in every field and there was only a need to streamline our potential and resourc­es to get better results,” he opined. Sindh governor, on the occasion, visited vari­ous stalls of the exhibition and appreciated the beau­ty and quality of livestock kept there.