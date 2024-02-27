SMIU finalises arrangements for 2nd Global Research Congress-2024

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in a briefing session on Monday, fi­nalised all arrangements for the two-day 2nd SMIU Global Research Con­gress-2024 (2nd SMIU GRC), which will be held on the theme of “Re-en­visioning with Nature Inspired Smart Communities” on February 28 and 29 at SMIU. The inauguration session will be held on Wednesday at 9:30am at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Audito­rium. The Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai while addressing the session said that SMIU is going to organise a unique global research congress along with six international conferences on different subjects from Wednesday.

He said there would be a good pre­sentation of distinguished scholars from home and abroad, hence the 2nd GRC will be more successful than last year’s GRC. Dr Sahrai siad SMIU has set great standards by organising the Global Research Congrees, which will ultimately promote the research work in the country. “Since 2020, when he took charge of the vice chancellor­ship of SMIU, he gave priority to the research work and preferred to utilise the resources of the university. Thus, we discovered the magic of the his­toric buildings of SMIU and carried out all activities over here smoothly. The GRC is also being held within the premises of SMIU,” he added.

Giving details of the 2nd SMIU GRC, Dr Zahid Ali Channar, the Convener of the 2nd SMIU GRC, said the six prominent research scholars from abroad and six from country’s prov­inces are attending the congress, among them are Prof Dr Keith Bar­ton, a Professor at the Indiana Uni­versity, USA, Ms Shajara Ul-Durar, an Associate Professor at the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom, Dr Solnyshkina Marina Ivanovna, a Pro­fessor at the Kazan Federal Univer­sity, Russia, Dr Ridwan Adetunji Raji of Zayed University, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr Norsiah Abdul Hamid, Associate Professor at University Utara Malay­sia (UUM), Dr Mohd Sobhi Ishak, an Associate Professor at the University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Prof Dr Jürgen Hescheler, a renowned Ger­man physician and researcher, Dr Shuo Yu, Associate Professor at Da­lian University of Technology, Prof Dr Nadeem Ul Haque, Vice Chancel­lor of the Pakistan Institute of Devel­opment Economics, Islamabad, Dr Jawad Syed, of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Prof Dr Wasima Shehzad, Acting Dean and Professor at the Air University, Islamabad, Dr Nadeem Javaid of the COMSATS University, Islamabad, Dr Shahida Sajjad, Vice Chancellor Met­ropolitan University, Prof Dr Muham­mad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chan­cellor Mehran University, Jamshoro, Prof Dr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Education and Social Sci­ences, SZABIST, Karachi, Ms Ambar Shamsi, Director CEJ, IBA, Karachi, Ali Abbas, Commodore Director at National Centre for Maritime Policy Research, senior journalists Wusatul­lah Khan, Sohail Sangi, Shahzeb Jillani and other speakers are participating in different sessions.

Dr Channar further said that 49 panellists from different fields are participating in nine-panel discus­sion sessions. While there would be 140 technical sessions of the six in­ternational conferences that are be­ing organised by different faculties of the university. Thus around 1,000 research scholars are participating in the 2-day Congress. He also informed that 30 research scholars will chair different sessions. Similarly, there would be 30 co-chairs. Some online sessions are also scheduled.