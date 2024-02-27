SNGPL cuts off another 169 meters on gas theft

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, disconnected another 169 connections be­sides imposing Rs 2.8 million fine in Punjab, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa and Islamabad. According to a spokesman of the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 06 on use of compressor while in Rawalpindi, the team dis­connected 7 connections on illegal use of gas while an­other 4 on use of compres­sor and amount of Rs 0.31 million against gas theft cases. In Multan 17 connec­tions were disconnected, in Peshawar and Karak 74 me­ters were disabled and an amount of Rs 2.34 million against gas theft cases.