Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Snow-clearing operation begins in Tirah

APP
February 27, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber district administration has initiated snow-clearing operations in areas affected by snowfall in the Tirah Valley of Khyber.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Cap­tain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan stated that the Department of Communica­tion and Works is clearing snow from main roads using available vehicles and machinery. 

Roads in various villages, including Arhangah, Haider Kandaw, and Khwa­jal Khel Madrasa Road in Valley Tirah, are being cleared. 

Residents were facing transpor­tation difficulties due to snowfall, prompting the initiation of the clear­ance operation. 

He mentioned that machinery has been deployed to clear roads at vari­ous locations. The process of clearing other routes for local residents is cur­rently underway.

APP

