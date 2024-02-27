Snow-clearing operation begins in Tirah

PESHAWAR - The Khyber district administration has initiated snow-clearing operations in areas affected by snowfall in the Tirah Valley of Khyber.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Cap­tain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan stated that the Department of Communica­tion and Works is clearing snow from main roads using available vehicles and machinery.

Roads in various villages, including Arhangah, Haider Kandaw, and Khwa­jal Khel Madrasa Road in Valley Tirah, are being cleared.

Residents were facing transpor­tation difficulties due to snowfall, prompting the initiation of the clear­ance operation.

He mentioned that machinery has been deployed to clear roads at vari­ous locations. The process of clearing other routes for local residents is cur­rently underway.