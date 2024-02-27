Snowfall may block roads in hilly areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Mon­day warned that snowfall might block roads in Mur­ree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Man­sehra, Abbottabad, Shan­gla, Astore, Hunza, Skar­du, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on February 27. According to the synoptic situation, a Westerly wave was affect­ing Balochistan and likely to persist for the next 36 hours. During the next 24 hours, rain-wind/thunder­storm with snowfall over hills with gusty winds/windstorm is expected in north and southwest Balochistan, upper Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and ad­joining hilly areas. Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.