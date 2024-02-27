Stroke unit established at LUH to address stroke cases: MS

HYDERABAD - The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hos­pital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr Muneer Ahmed Shaikh Monday said that disability and death due to stroke are continuously increasing in the country, now stroke is not only treatable but also preventable. He said a Stroke Unit has been established in Civil Hospital Hyderabad under the supervision of Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed Lakhir and Dr Abdul Hafeez Baghio and other expert doctors included in his team. Pa­tients can be rushed to this unit in 2 hours and protected from disability due to stroke. He ex­pressed these views while talk­ing to officials of civil society and welfare organisations. On this oc­casion, AMS General II Dr Mujee­bur ur Rahman Kalwar, AMS Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani and other officers were also pres­ent with him. Dr Muneer Ahmed Sheikh said that it is necessary to bring the patient to the stroke unit within 2 hours of the stroke (Brain Hemorrhage), on the ba­sis of which the experienced Neurophysician in the hospital immediately treats the patient according to modern techniques. The injection is worth one lac rupees which is provided free of cost to the patients in the hospi­tal with the support of the Health Department of the Government of Sindh, which protects the pa­tient from the effects of stroke.

He said that this unit is a new initiative in providing innovation to the hospital, adding that dis­ability and death due to stroke are continuously increasing in Pakistan, one out of every four men and one out of every five women can suffer from stroke while almost five percent of the population is affected by stroke, while approximately five percent of the population is forced to live with stroke, and more than one million people are living with disabilities due to some refer­ence to stroke. He described the symptoms of stroke, saying that losing sensation in any part of the body, deprivation of speech, difficulty in eating and drinking, weakness in walking, blurred vision are included in the symp­toms. He said that stroke is a dis­ease that can paralyse any part of the body, and in some cases, it can be fatal. Dr Munir Ahmad Sheikh said that it is essential to control blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol and to avoid fatty foods and alcohol and adopt pre­cautionary measures so that not only can the annual deaths due to stroke be reduced, but also a large number of patients can be saved from various complica­tions and lifelong disabilities.