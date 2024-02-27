A turning point in the geopolitical dynamics of South Asia occurred on February 27, 2019, which is now known as Surprise Day. The events that took place on this day exposed India’s military weaknesses, its use of false flag operations, and the weak links in its story. The Balakot debacle, which not only destroyed India’s hopes of creating a “new normal,” but also demonstrated the power of Pakistan’s armed forces and their conventional deterrent capabilities, is central to Surprise Day. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) broke through a web of deceit with Operation Swift Retort, which it carried out in response to India’s so-called surgical strike post Pulwama false flag operation. The leaked WhatsApp conversations between former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta and Indian presenter Arnab Goswami exposed the planned nature of the Pulwama assault and exposed the Modi government’s evil plan to falsely accuse Pakistan.
“The greater the stability of the strategic balance of terror, the lower the stability of the overall balance at its lower levels of violence,” said Glenn Snyder in a 1961 writing. The argument is that, in contrast to an unstable strategic balance, neither party will be as constrained about starting a conventional conflict or using restricted nuclear weapons if they both recognise that they lack a “full first-strike capability.” Beginning with the Kargil conflict of 1999, and the subsequent 2001- 2002 and 2008 India-Pakistan crises, the stability-instability paradox has been at play, but not more than in the 2019 Pulwama crisis.
The border clashes between India and Pakistan, which are often seen as regular, took a dramatic turn following India’s decision to intensify its reaction to the Pulwama incident. Using stand-off weaponry for ground targets across the LOC in Kashmir was a change from employing air power beyond the LOC and into Pakistan’s KP area. Prior to India’s elections, this action was taken with the intention of catering to local political constituencies by creating a “new normal” that could be reproduced against Pakistan elsewhere. But it appears that India miscalculated Pakistan’s conventional might and will to strike back. Pakistan was able to stop further escalation by successfully restoring the status quo ante through conventional measures. Pakistanis demanded a corresponding response to the Balakot strike in order to protect their Full Spectrum Deterrence Posture and ward off possible threats. The strategic community asserted that deterrence is a mindset influenced by the possibilities of outcomes in a complex geopolitical landscape, and Lt. Gen (R) Tariq Khan served as an example of this by emphasising the necessity to increase hostilities in order to reduce susceptibility to asymmetric conventional threats.
India’s current emphasis on strengthening the counter-force capabilities of its air force, as seen by joint exercises and doctrinal reforms, underscores its strategic pivot towards becoming ready for a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan. India’s attempted strike on Pakistani sites was greatly aided by the Mirage-2000, which had been updated for laser-guided missiles and precision targeting. But the PAF used JF-17 Thunders and ROSE Mirage-III and V planes to launch “Operation Swift Retort,” a successful counterattack. Despite inherent weaknesses, the PAF was able to destroy two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts, a Mig-21 Bison and a SU-30 MKI, as well as target non-military locations. The IAF’s training, operational efficacy, and general preparedness are further called into doubt by its incapacity to target any of the 24 PAF aircrafts, operational at that time. The disarray in the IAF leadership during the PAF counterattack points to a lack of readiness for the PAF’s surprise daytime airstrikes. Despite professional refutations to the contrary, the IAF’s assertion that the PAF lost an F-16 highlights the intricacies and difficulties that India’s air force faces.
The February 2019 India-Pakistan crisis sparked fears of a nuclear exchange, however the IAF refrained from launching a large counterattack after the Pakistan Air Force’s counterattacks prevented a nuclear stalemate. By using conventional methods, Pakistan successfully showed its ability to deter and avoided a nuclear breach. By activating naval assets, such as the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant, India, on the other hand, added nuclear dimensions. Bipartisan political support for India’s right to self-defense served as the first impetus for the evolution of the crisis narrative. But following Pakistan’s effective counterattack on February 27, the US changed course and placed more emphasis on moderation and de-escalation control. Only until Pakistan exhibited determination, restoring conventional deterrence and freeing the downed Indian Mig-21 pilot Abhinandan, did the US intervene. According to reports, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton disclosed alleged intentions for Indian missile attacks, underscoring the delicate diplomatic dance involved in crisis de-escalation. Subsequently, Indian PM Narendra Modi declared that it would have been “Qatal ki Raat, or a night of massacre,” and he revealed that India had intended to launch 12 missiles for attacks against various military sites within Pakistan.
The Pulwama incident exposed a lack of trust in India’s representation of its talents and dedication as a key ally in the US’s Quadrilateral Alliance and Indo-Pacific strategy. India is acknowledged by the United States as a significant defence and strategic ally, but its actions during the crisis cast doubt on whether they were in line with American expectations. The Indo-Pacific Strategy, which sought to contain China, brought to light doubts about India’s capacity to live up to US expectations. Pakistan’s National Security Committee denounced India’s Balakot strike as aggressive and issued a cautious reaction warning. During the crisis, General Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the United States, communicated with his counterpart in Pakistan, emphasising the need of preserving the strategic equilibrium in South Asia. The crisis highlighted how vulnerable India’s Indo-Pacific geopolitical orientation is.
Pakistan demonstrated statesmanship and strategic prudence in its response to the Pulwama tragedy. The civil-military leadership avoided nuclear signalling and belligerence in spite of provocations. Pakistan stopped unchecked cross-border assaults by India from becoming commonplace by avoiding escalation and upholding Full Spectrum Deterrence. The events of February 27, 2019, known as Surprise Day, revealed India’s military inadequacy and misinformation. It serves as a warning to international observers keeping an eye on developments in South Asia about the perils of putting political objectives before of regional security and the truth.
Omay Aimen
The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com