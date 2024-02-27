T20 cricket world record broken

In a major achievement, Namibia's renowned batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed a century off just 33 balls against Nepal, breaking the world record for the fastest men's T20I hundred.

The record was previously held by Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit one off 34 balls versus Mongolia last year.

With the help of 11 fours and eight sixes, the batter notched up 101 off just 36 deliveries and reached the hundred on the 33rd delivery with a four.

Loftie-Eaton displayed the heroics in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts.

Led by the 22-year-old's exploits, Namibia scored 206/4 in their 20 overs. Despite, contributions from Rohit Paudel (42 from 24), Malla (32 from 21), Dipendra Singh Airee (48 from 32), and Sompal Kami (26 from 11), the tournament hosts fell short of the target by 20 runs.

Loftie-Eaton, who also took two wickets, bagged the award for player of the match.

Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century in a 2013 Indian Premier League match remains the overall record for the fastest T20 ton.

