Terror plot thwarted as 2 TTP operatives arresteda

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) of Islamabad police successfully foiled a ter­ror plan by apprehending two suspected terrorists, Abdullah Alias Muawiya and ImdadUl­lah aka Huzaifa, near the Red Zone. The operation, based on a tip-off, resulted in the recovery of explosives, a hand grenade, and related materials. The ar­rested individuals are linked to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD’s prompt action prevented potential attacks on important personalities in the capital.

A case has been registered with the Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) of the capital police against the suspected terrorists. The arrest took place on Third Avenue adjacent to the Red Zone, housing sensitive installations such as embassies, high commis­sions, the Presidency, the Prime Minister’s House, and the PM Office. Earlier, a vigilance team received information about a sus­pect near Lake View Park, lead­ing to the successful interception and arrest of the suspects.

During a thorough search, the CTD team recovered explosives, detonators, safety fuse wires, ball bearings, and a hand gre­nade. The Bomb Disposal Squad was called to defuse the grenade.

The suspects, natives of Khyber Agency, disclosed their affiliation with the TTP during preliminary investigations. Their confessed plan was to target important per­sonalities in the twin cities. IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan commended the CTD SP Islam­abad Hamza Humayun and his team for preventing potential ma­jor destruction in the capital city.