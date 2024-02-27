Tree plantationdrive starts

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro Monday started the campaign to plant 100,000 saplings in the district by planting 500 saplings on a 1.5 kilometre long road connecting Alam­dar Chowk to Ali Palace in Qasimabad on Monday. Shoro said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) would plant around 100,000 trees on all roads of the city during the ongoing campaign. The mayor un­derscored the importance of increasing the green cover in the city which was expanding at a fast pace. Director Parks Hyderabad Sheeraz Laghari and other officials of the HMC accom­panied the mayor.