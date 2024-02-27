Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Two robbers tortured to death by enraged mob

Agencies
February 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Two robbers were tortured to death by enraged mob while fleeing here in the metropolis, police said on Monday. According to details, two robbers snatched cell phones, cash and other valuables from citizens near Korangi Ghaus Park in Karachi. While fleeing, other citizens present near the scene held the robbers and gave them sound thrash. The torture resulted in death of both robbers on the spot. The police took the bodies into custody, shift­ed them to hospital and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Agencies

