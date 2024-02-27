Union Club Essity Tennis C’ship 2024

LAHORE - Karachi Tennis Association will organize the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship from March 3 to 9 at Union Club Tennis Courts, Karachi. The events are men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, boys U15 singles, girls U15 singles, U13 singles,U11 singles, U8 singles, wheelchair tennis singles, intellectually challenged singles and beach tennis singles and doubles. The last date of entry is March 2 till 4:00 PM as the entries can be sent to M Khalid Rehmani, referee, at WhatsApp No. 03003607209.