Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Union Club Essity Tennis C’ship 2024

Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
LAHORE  -  Karachi Tennis Association will organize the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship from March 3 to 9 at Union Club Tennis Courts, Karachi. The events are men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, boys U15 singles, girls U15 singles, U13 singles,U11 singles, U8 singles, wheel­chair tennis singles, intel­lectually challenged singles and beach tennis singles and doubles. The last date of entry is March 2 till 4:00 PM as the entries can be sent to M Khalid Rehmani, referee, at WhatsApp No. 03003607209. 

