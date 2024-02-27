Union Club Essity Tennis C’ship 2024

LAHORE - Karachi Tennis Association will organize the Union Club Essity Tennis Championship from March 3 to 9 at Union Club Tennis Courts, Karachi. The events are men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, boys U15 singles, girls U15 singles, U13 singles,U11 singles, U8 singles, wheel­chair tennis singles, intel­lectually challenged singles and beach tennis singles and doubles. The last date of entry is March 2 till 4:00 PM as the entries can be sent to M Khalid Rehmani, referee, at WhatsApp No. 03003607209.